February 8, 2018 / 9:59 AM / 2 days ago

Rugby-England team to face Wales in Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named the following team to face Wales in Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Danny Care, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Chris Robshaw, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Harry Williams, 19-George Kruis, 20-Sam Underhill, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Ben Te’o, 23- Jack Nowell. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

