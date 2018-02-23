FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Rugby-France beat Italy in Six Nations to end winless streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France, Feb 23 (Reuters) - France overpowered Italy 34-17 on Friday to end an eight-game winless streak and claim their first victory in this year’s Six Nations.

Les Bleus, who had not won a game since beating Wales in the same competition last March, prevailed thanks to tries from Paul Gabrillagues, Hugo Bonneval and Mathieu Bastareaud.

Scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud added five penalties and a conversion while replacement Francois Trinh-Duc added another conversion.

Italy scored a first-half penalty try, while Tommaso Allan’s penalty and Matteo Minozzi’s late try, converted by Carlo Canna, gave the scoreline a touch of gloss for the visitors.

France, who snatched their first win under new coach Jacques Brunel, have six points, three behind leaders Ireland and England who have played a game fewer. Italy remain pointless at the bottom of the table.

France next take on England on March 10, while Italy travel to Wales a day later.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

