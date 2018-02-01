FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:28 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Ireland team to face France in the Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face France in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday.

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O‘Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-John Ryan, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Dan Leavy, 21-Luke McGrath, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Fergus McFadden. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Davis)

