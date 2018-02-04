FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
Commentary
The Wider Image
Technology
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Rugby News
February 4, 2018 / 5:08 PM / a day ago

Rugby-England rack up seven tries in emphatic win over Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - England scored seven tries on the way to an emphatic 46-15 win away to Italy as they began the defence of their Six Nations title in style on Sunday.

Winger Anthony Watson got England off to a flying start with two early tries and number eight Sam Simmonds also bagged two. Owen Farrell, George Ford and Jack Nowell added one apiece and Farrell kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Despite the scoreline, Italy, who took the wooden spoon in the last two years, were refreshingly positive and replied with two tries of their own from Tommaso Benvenuti and Mattia Bellini with Tommaso Allan kicking a conversion and penalty.

England lost scrumhalf Ben Youngs in the first half when he suffered a knee injury. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.