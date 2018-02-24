FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Rugby-Superb Scotland stun England to end Grand Slam aspirations

Tom Hayward

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Scotland produced a blistering display of attacking rugby to hand Eddie Jones just his second defeat as England head coach and end the visitors’ Grand Slam aspirations with a 25-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Led by the brilliance of Huw Jones, who scored a brace of tries, and Finn Russell -- criticised before the game but at the heart of Scotland’s best play -- the hosts opened up a 16-point halftime lead, with Sean Maitland also touching down.

England improved after the break with a converted Owen Farrell try, but Sam Underhill was shown a yellow card to inhibit England’s hopes as the hosts expertly navigated the final 35 minutes to register a famous victory.

With Ireland earlier securing a bonus point win against Wales, their five-point lead over England in the standings puts them in a strong position to reclaim the title they last won in 2015. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

