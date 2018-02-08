FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:24 AM / a day ago

Rugby-Scotland team to face France in Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play France in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Sunday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Pete Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Jon Welsh 19-Ben Toolis, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Blair Kinghorn. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

