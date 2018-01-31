FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Rugby News
January 31, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Scotland team to play Wales in Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team to play Wales in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Huw Jones, 11-Byron McGuigan, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Cornell du Preez, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Jon Welsh, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Murray McCallum, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Sean Maitland. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.