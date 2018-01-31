Rugby-Scotland team to play Wales in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team to play Wales in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Huw Jones, 11-Byron McGuigan, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Cornell du Preez, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Jon Welsh, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Murray McCallum, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Sean Maitland. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)