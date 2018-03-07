UPDATE 1-Rugby-Scotland stick with Calcutta Cup winning formula

(adds details, quotes)

March 7 (Reuters) - Blair Kinghorn will make a first start for Scotland as he was chosen on Wednesday to replace the injured Tommy Seymour at wing in coach Gregor Townsend’s only change to his side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Seymour has not recovered from a back injury suffered in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup success over England at Murrayfield two weeks ago when they beat the auld enemy 25-13.

The 21-year-old Kinghorn debuted as a substitute in the match.

It was no surprise that Townsend stuck with a winning combination after Scotland scored a second successive win in this year’s competition and are now looking to derail Ireland’s hopes of a Grand Slam when they play in Dublin.

Scotland added 10 players to their squad on Monday including the return from injury of a number of stalwarts like Richie Gray and Zander Fagerson, but only hooker Fraser Brown made it into the match 23.

“We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance,” said Townsend in a statement.

“The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second-half. The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

“Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

“There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin.”

Team:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Blair Kinghorn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Pete Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Nick Grigg, 23-Lee Jones. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)