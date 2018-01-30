FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 12:30 PM / 2 days ago

Rugby-Wales team to play Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARDIFF, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to play Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday in their Six Nations opener:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Josh Adams, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Rhys Patchell, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Josh Navidi, 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Cory Hill, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Owen Watkin. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

