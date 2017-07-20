FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Rugby-All Blacks centre Fekitoa confirms move to Toulon
#Rugby News
July 20, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 15 days ago

Rugby-All Blacks centre Fekitoa confirms move to Toulon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa has confirmed his move to French club Toulon at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The Otago Highlander played 10 tests last season and a cameo role in the drawn third test of the British and Irish Lions series earlier this month.

"I wanted to let you all know that after a lot of thought I have decided to join Toulon (RCT) at the end of the year," the 25-year-old said on his Instagram account on Friday.

"It has been the hardest decision of my life to leave New Zealand, but after looking at all the things that are important to me I feel this is the right time for me personally and for my career." (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Andrew Both)

