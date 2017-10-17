FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Wales hooker Baldwin feared losing left hand after lion bite
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 17, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 5 days ago

Rugby-Wales hooker Baldwin feared losing left hand after lion bite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has said he feared losing his left hand to an infection after being bitten while petting a lion in South Africa last month.

The 29-year-old was described as “stupid” by Ospreys coach Steve Tandy after suffering the wound, which needed stitches, during a pre-match visit to a game park ahead of a Pro14 match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

“The infection was the major issue,” the 29-year-old told the BBC. “The next day it started tracking up my arm. The surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand.”

Baldwin underwent two operations in South Africa before flying to Swansea to consult a plastic surgeon and said he was extremely fortunate not to have sustained a worse injury.

“The bite went straight through the other side of the hand,” Baldwin added.

“But I was really lucky it didn’t hit any tendons or ligaments. The surgeon said it was like winning the lottery... it was the best possible outcome considering I had been bitten by a lion.”

With his stitches out, Baldwin hopes to return to training in the coming week but will make a final call after meeting with his coach and medical teams. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.