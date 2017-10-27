FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 5:13 AM / a day ago

Rugby-Scarlets head coach Pivac signs new two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the Pro14 club until the end of the 2019-20 season, the Welsh side have said.

Pivac succeeded Simon Easterby as Scarlets boss in 2014 and led the team to their first Pro12 title last season. After signing a new contract, the New Zealander is targeting progress in the Champions Cup.

“The next step is to be competitive in Europe on a regular basis...,” Pivac told the club’s website. (www.scarlets.co.uk)

“I now want to help take the team to the next level by retaining the bulk of the current group of players we have and strengthening the squad where we need to and I want to see that process through.”

Scarlets host the Cardiff Blues in their next Pro14 game on Saturday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
