Rugby- McGuigan brace lifts rampant Scotland to record win over Australia
November 25, 2017 / 4:29 PM / a day ago

Rugby- McGuigan brace lifts rampant Scotland to record win over Australia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Late replacement Byron McGuigan scored a brace of tries as a rampant Scotland showed excellent enterprise to complete a record 53-24 victory over 14-man Australia in their Autumn International at Murrayfield on Saturday.

McGuigan was thrust into the side for his first test start when influential fullback Stuart Hogg injured his hip in the warm-up, and provided two fine finishes to go with scores for scrumhalf Ali Price, wing Sean Maitland, lock Jonny Gray, centre Huw Jones, flank John Barclay and hooker Stuart McInally.

Ragged Australia’s tries came from a brace by centre Tevita Kuridrani, fullback Kurtley Beale and a late score via replacement loose-forward Lopeti Timani, but they were also their own worst enemies with some poor handling and a deserved red card for prop Sekope Kepu just before halftime.

Coupled with their 30-6 loss to England the previous weekend, Australia have suffered back-to-back record defeats as they also end 2017 with a second loss to Scotland this year following a 24-19 defeat in Sydney in June. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Rex Gowar)

