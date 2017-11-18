FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-All Blacks still unbeaten after seeing off Scots challenge
#Rugby News
November 18, 2017 / 7:25 PM / a day ago

Rugby-All Blacks still unbeaten after seeing off Scots challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - World champions New Zealand held off a game challenge to keep intact their 112-year unbeaten record against Scotland with a hard-fought 22-17 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The All Blacks outscored their hosts three tries to two but were given a tough test by a side who are still to beat them in 33 meetings.

Codie Taylor, Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett scored tries for New Zealand after the sides were deadlocked at 3-3 at halftime, while Jonny Gray stretched over for Scotland’s first try and Huw Jones added a second three minuets from time.

Handling errors cost Scotland a real chance of a historic win but they kept the All Blacks pinned back for good parts of the game, starting with a quick tempo and keeping up the pressure right to the end when the visitors had two players in the sin-bin. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)

