Rugby-Scotland name team to face Samoa

EDINBURGH, Nov 9 - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to play Samoa in a test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo.

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Zander Fargerson, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Chris Harris (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Jon Boyle)