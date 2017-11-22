FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Scotland team to face Australia
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
November 22, 2017 / 2:24 PM / Updated a day ago

Rugby-Scotland team to face Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team to play Australia in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Byron McGuigan. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.