#Rugby News
November 16, 2017 / 1:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Rugby-Scotland team to face New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play New Zealand in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Cornell du Preez, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Zander Fargerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo.

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Luke Hamilton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Byron McGuigan. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Jon Boyle)

