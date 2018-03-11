Rugby-'Honeymoon period' over for England boss Jones, says Woodward

March 11 (Reuters) - England head coach Eddie Jones is on the verge of facing his most difficult period at the helm as his team take on a dominant Ireland side following two successive Six Nations defeats, former player and coach Clive Woodward said.

England lost consecutive matches under Jones for the first time after defeats by Scotland and France, with Saturday’s 22-16 loss in Paris leading to Ireland being crowned as the new Six Nations champions.

Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, said that there were “serious questions to answer” after the team’s mediocre run of just two wins in the tournament.

“England face a very difficult week. Eddie Jones’s honeymoon is over, he is about to experience the other side of being the England coach. The Six Nations is an unforgiving arena and they now face a rampant Ireland,” Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Lose that, which is very possible, and, as defending champions, England will have finished with only two victories. That is poor and unacceptable, given the investment in the team and their huge advantage in playing numbers and strength in depth.

“Jones has huge credit in the bank but these will be tricky times.”

Woodward followed Jones and former captain Lawrence Dallaglio in criticising England’s inability to maintain their discipline as they conceded 16 penalties to France, especially after making similar mistakes against Scotland.

“You are not going to beat any top-10 team in the world with a statistic like that, especially away from home,” he added.

“I don’t understand where England have been mentally in the last two games. They didn’t react to (referee) Nigel Owens’ interpretation of the breakdown two weeks ago and then on Saturday they didn’t react and adapt.

“Yes, it can be difficult, but good teams learn to adapt quickly.”

Woodward also said that England flyhalf George Ford was the “biggest worry of all” as he failed to make an impact for the second consecutive game, saying that the 24-year-old has been struggling to impose himself in big matches.

Ireland have previously denied England a Grand Slam and Woodward has urged the hosts to return the favour in next Saturday’s highly-anticipated fixture at Twickenham. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)