FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Rugby-Western Force axed from Super Rugby - Australian Rugby Union
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
August 11, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 3 days ago

Rugby-Western Force axed from Super Rugby - Australian Rugby Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Australian Rugby Union have decided to axe the Perth-based Western Force team from Super Rugby.

"The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has today resolved to discontinue the Western Force Super Rugby licence," read a statement released on Friday.

"The decision comes after several weeks of consultation with rugby bodies and stakeholders, including government and commercial partners."

The Force agreed to enter arbitration last week with the ARU, who said in April that they would cut either the Force or the Melbourne Rebels from Super Rugby next season as the competition contracts from 18 to 15 teams. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.