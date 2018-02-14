FACTBOX-Rugby-List of Super Rugby winners

WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS): Year Champions Runners-up Score 2017 Canterbury Crusaders LIONS 25-17 2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3 2015 Otago Highlanders WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21-14 2014 NSW WARATAHS Canterbury Crusaders 33-32 2013 WAIKATO CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22 2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13 2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17 2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19 2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25 2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38 2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17 2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13 2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6 2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19 1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13 1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7 1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21 * Super 12 from 1996 * Super 14 from 2006 * Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011 * Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon)