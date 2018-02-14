FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 8:02 AM / 2 days ago

FACTBOX-Rugby-List of Super Rugby winners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Super Rugby champions since
the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS):
       
 Year   Champions                Runners-up               Score
 2017   Canterbury Crusaders     LIONS                    25-17
 2016   WELLINGTON HURRICANES    Lions                    20-3
 2015   Otago Highlanders        WELLINGTON HURRICANES    21-14 
 2014   NSW WARATAHS             Canterbury Crusaders     33-32
 2013   WAIKATO CHIEFS           ACT Brumbies             27-22
 2012   WAIKATO CHIEFS           Sharks                   37-6
 2011   QUEENSLAND REDS          Canterbury Crusaders     18-13
 2010   BULLS                    Stormers                 25-17
 2009   BULLS                    Waikato Chiefs           61-17
 2008   CANTERBURY CRUSADERS     NSW Waratahs             20-12
 2007   Bulls                    SHARKS                   20-19
 2006   CANTERBURY CRUSADERS     Wellington Hurricanes    19-12
 2005   CANTERBURY CRUSADERS     NSW Waratahs             35-25
 2004   ACT BRUMBIES             Canterbury Crusaders     47-38
 2003   AUCKLAND BLUES           Canterbury Crusaders     21-17
 2002   CANTERBURY CRUSADERS     ACT Brumbies             31-13 
 2001   ACT BRUMBIES             Sharks                   36-6
 2000   Canterbury Crusaders     ACT BRUMBIES             20-19
 1999   Canterbury Crusaders     OTAGO HIGHLANDERS        24-19
 1998   Canterbury Crusaders     AUCKLAND BLUES           20-13
 1997   AUCKLAND BLUES           ACT Brumbies             23-7
 1996   AUCKLAND BLUES           Sharks                   45-21
    
    * Super 12 from 1996
    * Super 14 from 2006
    * Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011 
    * Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016 

 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon)
