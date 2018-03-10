HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four

March 10 (Reuters) - Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:

REDS 20 BULLS 14

The Reds came back from an 11-point deficit to claim back-to-back Super Rugby victories for the first time since 2014 as they dominated possession and territory against the Bulls in Brisbane.

Fullback Warrick Gelant and scrumhalf Andre Warner scored tries to put the South African side in the ascendancy after 25 minutes, but after that the game swung in the home side’s favour.

Tries either side of halftime by number eight Caleb Timu and fullback Aidan Toua gave the Reds the lead, before flyhalf Jono Lance extended their advantage with a late penalty.

The Bulls remain winless in Brisbane in Super Rugby.

HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

The Hurricanes scored three early tries to Chris Eves, scrumhalf TJ Perenara and winger Ben Lam to race out to a 21-0 lead before they withstood a relentless fightback from the Crusaders.

The eight-time champions had reduced the deficit to 26-19 with 25 minutes remaining through tries to Manasa Mataele, Jordan Taufua and Michael Ala’alatoa.

Matt Proctor had scored the Hurricanes fourth first half, while Jordie Barrett slammed over a long-distance penalty to give them a 10-point advantage they held on to.

REBELS 33 BRUMBIES 10

Reece Hodge’s second try blew the game open as the Rebels thrashed a directionless Brumbies side in Melbourne on Friday to win three successive games for the first time.

Hodge’s 64th-minute try extended the Rebels’ slim 14-10 lead to 21-10 and the home side then quickly notched further tries to winger Jack Maddocks and replacement scrumhalf Michael Ruru to blow the scoreline out.

The Rebels’ Japan international number eight Amanaki Mafi, who scored a first half try, produced several storming runs that got his team over the advantage line in a match that never really developed a flow.

The Brumbies, who have been Australia’s best team the last two seasons, initially dominated in the scrum but were on the back foot after the first 20 minutes and their only points came from tries to wingers Chance Peni and Henry Speight.

HIGHLANDERS 33 STORMERS 15

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored two of the Highlanders’ five tries as his side showcased superb passing into space and support lines to beat South Africa’s Stormers.

Flanker Liam Squire, winger Waisake Naholo and number eight Luke Whitelock also crossed for the home team, who defended superbly as the Stormers hammered at their line.

Stormers’ lock Chris Van Zyl and teenage flyhalf Damian Willemse scored for the visitors. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)