Rugby Union-New Zealand beat Wales to end tour unbeaten
November 25, 2017 / 7:25 PM / Updated a day ago

Rugby Union-New Zealand beat Wales to end tour unbeaten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARDIFF, Nov 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand survived ferocious Welsh pressure to see off Warren Gatland’s battling side 33-18 and complete a northern hemisphere winter whitewash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium with a fifth tour victory.

The match was closer than the scoreline suggested with the All Blacks powered to victory by their powerful wings Waisake Naholo and man of the match Rieko Ioane, who scored two tries each.

With Anton Lienert-Brown also crossing after the interval, the chances of Wales forcing their first victory over the All Blacks in 64 years receded although well-worked tries by Scott Williams and Gareth Davies kept the noise levels up. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)

