Rugby-Roberts recalled as Wales sweat over Davies injury
November 13, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Rugby-Roberts recalled as Wales sweat over Davies injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wales centre Jamie Roberts has been recalled to the squad after Jonathan Davies suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s 29-21 defeat by Australia.

Davies had to be helped from the field after he picked up an injury in the final seconds of the match.

The 31-year-old Roberts, who has 93 caps, was left out of the initial squad after captaining Wales to victories over Tonga and Samoa on this year’s tour.

Prop Scott Andrews has also joined the squad as cover for Samson Lee, who missed the Wallabies game with an Achilles injury.

Wales are preparing to face Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
