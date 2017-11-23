Rugby-Wales name team to take on New Zealand

CARDIFF, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to play New Zealand in their test at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Hallam Amos, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Owen Williams, 11-Steff Evans, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Josh Navidi, 6-Aaron Shingler, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans.

Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Jamie Roberts. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)