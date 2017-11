Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lock Jake Ball and flanker Justin Tipuric have been released from the Wales squad with injuries ahead of their final autumn international test against South Africa on Saturday.

Ball dislocated his shoulder in last weekend’s 33-18 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff and needs surgery, while Tipuric injured his thigh and has been sent back to the Ospreys for treatment, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)