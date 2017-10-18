FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Wales wing North to miss autumn tests with knee injury
October 18, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 days ago

Rugby-Wales wing North to miss autumn tests with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Winger George North will be out for up to eight weeks and miss Wales’ autumn internationals after suffering a knee injury in Northampton’s European Champions Cup loss to Saracens on Sunday.

The 25-year-old picked himself up after a heavy tackle by Brad Barritt but collapsed clutching his knee later in the game at Franklin’s Gardens.

“George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens which will require 6-8 weeks rehabilitation,” Northampton said in a statement.

North, who has 69 caps for Wales, will miss tests against Australia, Georgia and New Zealand next month and the clash against South Africa in December. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)

