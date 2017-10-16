FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Wales change selection policy for overseas-based players
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 16, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 6 days

Rugby-Wales change selection policy for overseas-based players

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Welsh Rugby Union is to allow players with at least 60 test appearances to be eligible for international selection regardless of which country they play their club in.

Under the previous policy introduced in 2014 coach Warren Gatland was able to select up to three players based outside of Wales.

Winger George North, number eight Taulupe Faletau and centre Jamie Roberts, who play for English clubs, all meet the 60-cap criteria and flyhalf Dan Biggar should reach the mark before he joins Northampton next year.

But first-choice scrumhalf Rhys Webb, who has played 28 times for his country, is joining French club Toulon next season and will not be eligible for selection under the new rules.

“The new Senior Player Selection Policy will incentivise the majority of Welsh international talent, both potential and existing, to play their domestic rugby at one of the four Welsh regions,” the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement.

No player with fewer than 60 caps will be selected for Wales if they play for a club based outside the country.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.