July 15 (Reuters) - Updated pool draw for the ninth Rugby World Cup, which takes place in Japan from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019, after Tonga qualified as 'Oceania 2' on Saturday.

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Europe 1

Playoff winner

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Africa 1

Repechage winner

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

United States

Tonga

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Fiji

Americas 2