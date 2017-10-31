FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Boks call on uncapped Botha for European Tour
#Rugby News
October 31, 2017 / 9:51 AM / in a day

Rugby-Boks call on uncapped Botha for European Tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa have called up uncapped Sharks lock Ruan Botha to bolster the second row for their European Tour starting next month.

Botha has been included in the squad in the place of injured flank Jean-Luc du Preez with coach Allister Coetzee deciding against adding another loose-forward.

"Ruan has played consistently well this year and has been part of our training camps," Coetzee said in a media release from South African Rugby on Tuesday.

"(Lock) Franco Mostert is not available for the Welsh test as it falls outside the international window, and the tour gives us a good chance to work with Ruan while he also familiarises himself further with the Springbok environment.

"With Pieter-Steph du Toit that can also perform well at flank, plus the addition of Oupa Mohoje to the loose forwards, we believe that we have sufficient cover at blindside flank."

The Springboks face Ireland on Nov. 11, and then France, Italy and Wales on consecutive Saturdays thereafter. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

