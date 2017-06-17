Rugby-South Africa beat France in second test to clinch series

DURBAN, June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa clinched a second test victory and a series win over France with a 37-15 triumph at King's Park Rugby Stadium on Saturday to give another boost to their hopes of putting their miserable 2016 campaign behind them.

Jan Serfontein, Siya Kolisi, Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies scored tries for South Africa, with Jantjies also adding 17 points with the boot, while Scott Spedding and debutant Damian Penaud went over for the French.

The Springbok forwards laid the platform for success as they edged the French in a bruising battle, dominating the breakdowns and proving tenacious in defence.

South Africa, who lost eight of 12 internationals in 2016 in the worst year in their history, were 37-14 winners at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last week in the first test and now have a 2-0 lead going into the last encounter of the French tour at Ellis Park in Johannesburg next Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)