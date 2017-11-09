Rugby-South Africa name team for Ireland test

DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the first test of their European tour:

15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Francois Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Wilko Louw, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Uzair Cassiem, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Francois Venter. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)