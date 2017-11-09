FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-South Africa name team for Ireland test
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
November 9, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Rugby-South Africa name team for Ireland test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the first test of their European tour:

15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Francois Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Wilko Louw, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Uzair Cassiem, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Francois Venter. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.