Rugby-South Africa team to face Italy on Saturday

Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee on Thursday named the following team to take on Italy in their test in Padua on Saturday:

15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Francois Venter, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Dan du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Warrick Gelant. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)