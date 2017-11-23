FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-South Africa team to face Italy on Saturday
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
November 23, 2017 / 2:16 PM / a day ago

Rugby-South Africa team to face Italy on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee on Thursday named the following team to take on Italy in their test in Padua on Saturday:

15-Andries Coetzee, 14-Dillyn Leyds, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Francois Venter, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ross Cronje, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Dan du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Warrick Gelant. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.