Rugby-Women's World Cup will break attendance records says World Rugby boss
#Rugby News
August 9, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Women's World Cup will break attendance records says World Rugby boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont has said the excitement surrounding the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland will result in the tournament breaking attendance records.

With 12 countries competing for the trophy, the pool matches in Dublin have already been sold out.

The governing body expects the tournament, which began on Wednesday and ends with the final at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium on Aug. 26, to be the best-attended women’s rugby event ever.

“The excitement across Ireland and beyond is phenomenal,” Beaumont told the BBC on Wednesday. “It all points to what will be a defining, record-breaking Rugby World Cup.”

Defending champions England beat Spain 56-5 in their opening encounter in Pool B earlier on Wednesday, and face Italy next. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

