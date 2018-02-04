FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
Commentary
The Wider Image
Technology
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Rugby News
February 4, 2018 / 5:58 PM / a day ago

Super League Standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Sunday

                       P  W  D  L  For  Ag  Dif  Tf  Ta  Pts
 St Helens             1  1  0  0   46   6   40   8   1    2
 Widnes                1  1  0  0   40  12   28   7   2    2
 Wigan                 1  1  0  0   40  12   28   7   2    2
 Hull                  1  1  0  0   38  12   26   6   2    2
 Wakefield             1  1  0  0   28   6   22   6   1    2
 Leeds                 1  1  0  0   16  12    4   3   2    2
 Warrington            1  0  0  1   12  16   -4   2   3    0
 Hull Kingston Rovers  1  0  0  1    6  28  -22   1   6    0
 Huddersfield          1  0  0  1   12  38  -26   2   6    0
 Catalans              1  0  0  1   12  40  -28   2   7    0
 Salford               1  0  0  1   12  40  -28   2   7    0
 Castleford            1  0  0  1    6  46  -40   1   8    0
Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.