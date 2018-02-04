Super League Standings

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Sunday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 1 1 0 0 46 6 40 8 1 2 Widnes 1 1 0 0 40 12 28 7 2 2 Wigan 1 1 0 0 40 12 28 7 2 2 Hull 1 1 0 0 38 12 26 6 2 2 Wakefield 1 1 0 0 28 6 22 6 1 2 Leeds 1 1 0 0 16 12 4 3 2 2 Warrington 1 0 0 1 12 16 -4 2 3 0 Hull Kingston Rovers 1 0 0 1 6 28 -22 1 6 0 Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 12 38 -26 2 6 0 Catalans 1 0 0 1 12 40 -28 2 7 0 Salford 1 0 0 1 12 40 -28 2 7 0 Castleford 1 0 0 1 6 46 -40 1 8 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against