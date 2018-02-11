FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Rugby News
February 11, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday

 Castleford                                       (4)       13
      Tries: Minikin (38), Hitchcox (63)
      Goals: Gale (63,68)
      Drop Goals: Gale (71)
 Widnes                                           (0)       12
      Tries: Whitley (48), Chapelhow (72)
      Goals: Gilmore (50,73)
 Referee: Chris Kendall
 Ground: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
 .........................................................................

 Thursday, February 15 fixtures (GMT)
 Hull Kingston Rovers  v  Catalans    (19:35)
 Friday, February 16 fixtures (GMT)
 Widnes                v  Warrington  (19:35)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.