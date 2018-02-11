Super League summaries

Feb 11 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday Castleford (4) 13 Tries: Minikin (38), Hitchcox (63) Goals: Gale (63,68) Drop Goals: Gale (71) Widnes (0) 12 Tries: Whitley (48), Chapelhow (72) Goals: Gilmore (50,73) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle ......................................................................... Thursday, February 15 fixtures (GMT) Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans (19:35) Friday, February 16 fixtures (GMT) Widnes v Warrington (19:35)