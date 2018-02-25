FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Rugby News
February 25, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday

 Widnes                                           (4)       23
      Tries: Mellor (19), Inu (51,77), Walker (73)
      Goals: Inu (53,64,78)
      Drop Goals: Craven (70)
      Yellow cards: Cahill (41)
 Leeds                                            (6)        6
      Tries: Dwyer (31)
      Goals: Watkins (32)
 Referee: Robert Hicks
 Ground: The Select Security Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Thursday, March  1 fixtures (GMT)
 Hull Kingston Rovers  v  Castleford    (19:45)
 Friday, March  2 fixtures (GMT)
 Leeds                 v  Catalans      (19:45)
 Wakefield             v  Huddersfield  (19:45)
 Hull                  v  Warrington    (20:00)
 St Helens             v  Salford       (20:00)
 Wigan                 v  Widnes        (20:00)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.