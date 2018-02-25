Super League summaries

Feb 25 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday Widnes (4) 23 Tries: Mellor (19), Inu (51,77), Walker (73) Goals: Inu (53,64,78) Drop Goals: Craven (70) Yellow cards: Cahill (41) Leeds (6) 6 Tries: Dwyer (31) Goals: Watkins (32) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: The Select Security Stadium ......................................................................... Thursday, March 1 fixtures (GMT) Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford (19:45) Friday, March 2 fixtures (GMT) Leeds v Catalans (19:45) Wakefield v Huddersfield (19:45) Hull v Warrington (20:00) St Helens v Salford (20:00) Wigan v Widnes (20:00)