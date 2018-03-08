Super League summaries

Mar 8 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Leeds (10) 20 Tries: Watkins (4,53), Briscoe (14,58) Goals: Watkins (5,59) Hull (6) 16 Tries: Hadley (28), Abdull (61), Talanoa (67) Goals: Sneyd (28,62) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Friday, March 9 fixtures (GMT) Warrington v St Helens (19:45) Widnes v Huddersfield (20:00) Saturday, March 10 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Hull Kingston Rovers (17:00) Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT) Wigan v Wakefield (15:00) Castleford v Salford (15:30)