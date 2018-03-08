FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in a day

Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 8 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday

 Leeds                                           (10)       20
      Tries: Watkins (4,53), Briscoe (14,58)
      Goals: Watkins (5,59)
 Hull                                             (6)       16
      Tries: Hadley (28), Abdull (61), Talanoa (67)
      Goals: Sneyd (28,62)
 Referee: Robert Hicks
 Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Friday, March  9 fixtures (GMT)
 Warrington  v  St Helens             (19:45)
 Widnes      v  Huddersfield          (20:00)
 Saturday, March 10 fixtures (GMT)
 Catalans    v  Hull Kingston Rovers  (17:00)
 Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT)
 Wigan       v  Wakefield             (15:00)
 Castleford  v  Salford               (15:30)
