Super League summaries

Mar 10 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday Catalans (8) 18 Tries: Tierney (34), Yaha (63) Goals: Albert (27,35,50,59,71) Hull Kingston Rovers (8) 16 Tries: Lawler (38), Carney (66) Goals: Shaw (21,39,47,66) Referee: Scott Mikalauskas Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus ......................................................................... Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT) Wigan v Wakefield (15:00) Castleford v Salford (15:30) Thursday, March 15 fixtures (GMT) Huddersfield v Hull Kingston Rovers (19:45)