March 10, 2018 / 7:04 PM / in a day

Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday

 Catalans                                         (8)       18
      Tries: Tierney (34), Yaha (63)
      Goals: Albert (27,35,50,59,71)
 Hull Kingston Rovers                             (8)       16
      Tries: Lawler (38), Carney (66)
      Goals: Shaw (21,39,47,66)
 Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
 Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus
 .........................................................................

 Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT)
 Wigan         v  Wakefield             (15:00)
 Castleford    v  Salford               (15:30)
 Thursday, March 15 fixtures (GMT)
 Huddersfield  v  Hull Kingston Rovers  (19:45)
