UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Feb 24 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday Castleford (10) 28 Tries: Minikin (28), Webster (38), McMeeken (43), Shenton (45,62) Goals: Gale (39,44,64,73) Hull (8) 18 Tries: Sneyd (20), Faraimo (55), Paea (67) Goals: Sneyd (21,24,67) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle ......................................................................... Catalans (10) 14 Tries: Garcia (25), Tierney (64) Goals: Albert (27,30,38) Wakefield (8) 16 Tries: Lyne (15), Johnstone (34), Fifita (51) Goals: Finn (52,57) Referee: Gareth Hewer Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus ......................................................................... Sunday, February 25 fixtures (GMT) Widnes v Leeds (15:00) Thursday, March 1 fixtures (GMT) Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford (19:45)