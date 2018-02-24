FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday

 Castleford                                      (10)       28
      Tries: Minikin (28), Webster (38), McMeeken (43), Shenton (45,62)
      Goals: Gale (39,44,64,73)
 Hull                                             (8)       18
      Tries: Sneyd (20), Faraimo (55), Paea (67)
      Goals: Sneyd (21,24,67)
 Referee: Chris Kendall
 Ground: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
 .........................................................................
 Catalans                                        (10)       14
      Tries: Garcia (25), Tierney (64)
      Goals: Albert (27,30,38)
 Wakefield                                        (8)       16
      Tries: Lyne (15), Johnstone (34), Fifita (51)
      Goals: Finn (52,57)
 Referee: Gareth Hewer
 Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus
 .........................................................................

 Sunday, February 25 fixtures (GMT)
 Widnes                v  Leeds       (15:00)
 Thursday, March  1 fixtures (GMT)
 Hull Kingston Rovers  v  Castleford  (19:45)
