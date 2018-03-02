UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Mar 2 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Hull (10) 21 Tries: Faraimo (23), Tuimavave (52) Goals: Sneyd (19,25,40,48,53,70) Drop Goals: Sneyd (79) Red cards: Watts (72) Warrington (0) 12 Tries: Hughes (56), Atkins (59) Goals: Ratchford (57,60) Red cards: Patton (47) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: KCOM Stadium ......................................................................... Wigan (4) 32 Tries: Burgess (39), Sutton (52), Leuluai (60), Farrell (63), Tomkins (74), Davies (78) Goals: Escare (53), Tomkins (64,75,79) Widnes (16) 16 Tries: Whitley (5), Marsh (27) Goals: Gilmore (6,10,13,27) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: DW Stadium ......................................................................... Leeds (19:45) Catalans Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium ......................................................................... Sunday, March 4 fixtures (GMT) Wakefield v Huddersfield (15:00) St Helens v Salford (16:00)