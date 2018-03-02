FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Rugby News
March 2, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 2 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday

 Hull                                            (10)       21
      Tries: Faraimo (23), Tuimavave (52)
      Goals: Sneyd (19,25,40,48,53,70)
      Drop Goals: Sneyd (79)
      Red cards: Watts (72)
 Warrington                                       (0)       12
      Tries: Hughes (56), Atkins (59)
      Goals: Ratchford (57,60)
      Red cards: Patton (47)
 Referee: Ben Thaler
 Ground: KCOM Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Wigan                                            (4)       32
      Tries: Burgess (39), Sutton (52), Leuluai (60), Farrell (63),
      Tomkins (74), Davies (78)
      Goals: Escare (53), Tomkins (64,75,79)
 Widnes                                          (16)       16
      Tries: Whitley (5), Marsh (27)
      Goals: Gilmore (6,10,13,27)
 Referee: Robert Hicks
 Ground: DW Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Leeds                                                          (19:45)
 Catalans
 Ground: Emerald Headingley Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (GMT)
 Wakefield  v  Huddersfield  (15:00)
 St Helens  v  Salford       (16:00)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.