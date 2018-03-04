UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Mar 4 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday St Helens (8) 34 Tries: Makinson (24), Barba (35,44), McCarthy-Scarsbrook (69), Lomax (72), Thompson (80) Goals: Richardson (45,48,71,73,80) Salford (2) 2 Goals: O'Brien (17) Yellow cards: Tasi (55) Referee: Scott Mikalauskas Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Wakefield (6) 22 Tries: Jones-Bishop (22,54), Caton-Brown (77) Goals: Finn (23,43,46,55,78) Huddersfield (4) 4 Tries: Gaskell (35) Yellow cards: Leeming (50) Referee: Gareth Hewer Ground: The Mobile Rocket Stadium ......................................................................... Thursday, March 8 fixtures (GMT) Leeds v Hull (19:45) Friday, March 9 fixtures (GMT) Warrington v St Helens (19:45) Widnes v Huddersfield (20:00)