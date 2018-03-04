FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 5:01 PM / in a day

UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 4 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Sunday

 St Helens                                        (8)       34
      Tries: Makinson (24), Barba (35,44), McCarthy-Scarsbrook (69), Lomax
      (72), Thompson (80)
      Goals: Richardson (45,48,71,73,80)
 Salford                                          (2)        2
      Goals: O'Brien (17)
      Yellow cards: Tasi (55)
 Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
 Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Wakefield                                        (6)       22
      Tries: Jones-Bishop (22,54), Caton-Brown (77)
      Goals: Finn (23,43,46,55,78)
 Huddersfield                                     (4)        4
      Tries: Gaskell (35)
      Yellow cards: Leeming (50)
 Referee: Gareth Hewer
 Ground: The Mobile Rocket Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Thursday, March  8 fixtures (GMT)
 Leeds       v  Hull          (19:45)
 Friday, March  9 fixtures (GMT)
 Warrington  v  St Helens     (19:45)
 Widnes      v  Huddersfield  (20:00)
