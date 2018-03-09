UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Mar 9 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Warrington (6) 12 Tries: King (23), Livett (52) Goals: Ratchford (24,53) St Helens (8) 30 Tries: Percival (5,57,66), Roby (40), Richardson (77) Goals: Richardson (6,29,41,67,78) Referee: James Child Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium ......................................................................... Widnes (0) 16 Tries: Mellor (64), Whitley (66), Marsh (72) Goals: Gilmore (64,66) Red cards: Albert (60) Huddersfield (14) 28 Tries: Hinchcliffe (2), Mamo (11), Roberts (49), McGillvary (61) Goals: Brough (3,12,30,50,68,76) Yellow cards: Hinchcliffe (70) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: The Select Security Stadium ......................................................................... Saturday, March 10 fixtures (GMT) Catalans v Hull Kingston Rovers (17:00) Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT) Wigan v Wakefield (15:00) Castleford v Salford (15:30)