March 9, 2018

UPDATE 2-Super League summaries

Mar 9 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday

 Warrington                                       (6)       12
      Tries: King (23), Livett (52)
      Goals: Ratchford (24,53)
 St Helens                                        (8)       30
      Tries: Percival (5,57,66), Roby (40), Richardson (77)
      Goals: Richardson (6,29,41,67,78)
 Referee: James Child
 Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Widnes                                           (0)       16
      Tries: Mellor (64), Whitley (66), Marsh (72)
      Goals: Gilmore (64,66)
      Red cards: Albert (60)
 Huddersfield                                    (14)       28
      Tries: Hinchcliffe (2), Mamo (11), Roberts (49), McGillvary (61)
      Goals: Brough (3,12,30,50,68,76)
      Yellow cards: Hinchcliffe (70)
 Referee: Ben Thaler
 Ground: The Select Security Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Saturday, March 10 fixtures (GMT)
 Catalans    v  Hull Kingston Rovers  (17:00)
 Sunday, March 11 fixtures (GMT)
 Wigan       v  Wakefield             (15:00)
 Castleford  v  Salford               (15:30)
