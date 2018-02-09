UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Feb 9 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Leeds (10) 20 Tries: Cuthbertson (31), Keinhorst (34,66,72) Goals: Myler (32,68) Hull Kingston Rovers (10) 11 Tries: Shaw (17), Quinlan (20) Goals: Shaw (18) Drop Goals: Atkin (41) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: Elland Road ......................................................................... Huddersfield (14) 20 Tries: Ferguson (13), McIntosh (18), Turner (62) Goals: Brough (14,19,34,63) Warrington (6) 6 Tries: Lineham (4) Goals: Goodwin (40) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: The John Smiths Stadium .........................................................................