February 8, 2018 / 9:41 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday

 Leeds                                           (10)       20
      Tries: Cuthbertson (31), Keinhorst (34,66,72)
      Goals: Myler (32,68)
 Hull Kingston Rovers                            (10)       11
      Tries: Shaw (17), Quinlan (20)
      Goals: Shaw (18)
      Drop Goals: Atkin (41)
 Referee: Robert Hicks
 Ground: Elland Road
 .........................................................................
 Huddersfield                                    (14)       20
      Tries: Ferguson (13), McIntosh (18), Turner (62)
      Goals: Brough (14,19,34,63)
 Warrington                                       (6)        6
      Tries: Lineham (4)
      Goals: Goodwin (40)
 Referee: Ben Thaler
 Ground: The John Smiths Stadium
 .........................................................................
