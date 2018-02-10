UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Feb 10 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday Wigan (12) 24 Tries: Marshall (3,11), Sutton (44), Flower (68) Goals: Tomkins (4,37,45,69) Yellow cards: Tomkins (73) Hull (10) 10 Tries: Talanoa (23), Abdull (34) Goals: Sneyd (34) Yellow cards: Griffin (73) Referee: Matt Cecchin Ground: WIN Stadium ......................................................................... Catalans (0) 12 Tries: Mead (47), Da Costa (62) Goals: Albert (48,63) Yellow cards: Jullien (53) St Helens (12) 21 Tries: Lomax (0), Grace (22), Swift (57) Goals: Richardson (2,24,58,80) Drop Goals: Richardson (72) Red cards: Knowles (51) Referee: Phil Bentham Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus ......................................................................... Sunday, February 11 fixtures (GMT) Castleford v Widnes (15:30) Thursday, February 15 fixtures (GMT) Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans (19:35)