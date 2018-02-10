FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018

UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Feb 10 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Saturday

 Wigan                                           (12)       24
      Tries: Marshall (3,11), Sutton (44), Flower (68)
      Goals: Tomkins (4,37,45,69)
      Yellow cards: Tomkins (73)
 Hull                                            (10)       10
      Tries: Talanoa (23), Abdull (34)
      Goals: Sneyd (34)
      Yellow cards: Griffin (73)
 Referee: Matt Cecchin
 Ground: WIN Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Catalans                                         (0)       12
      Tries: Mead (47), Da Costa (62)
      Goals: Albert (48,63)
      Yellow cards: Jullien (53)
 St Helens                                       (12)       21
      Tries: Lomax (0), Grace (22), Swift (57)
      Goals: Richardson (2,24,58,80)
      Drop Goals: Richardson (72)
      Red cards: Knowles (51)
 Referee: Phil Bentham
 Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus
 .........................................................................

 Sunday, February 11 fixtures (GMT)
 Castleford            v  Widnes    (15:30)
 Thursday, February 15 fixtures (GMT)
 Hull Kingston Rovers  v  Catalans  (19:35)
