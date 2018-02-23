FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday

 Huddersfield                                     (8)       12
      Tries: Brough (19), Roberts (55)
      Goals: Brough (20,37)
 St Helens                                       (14)       26
      Tries: Wilkin (7), Roby (38), Taia (49), Percival (52)
      Goals: Richardson (8,27,39,50,53)
 Referee: Liam Moore
 Ground: The John Smiths Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Salford                                         (18)       36
      Tries: O'Brien (7), Sau (17), Bibby (30), Lui (40), Evalds (65,70)
      Goals: O'Brien (8,18,25,41,53,66)
 Hull Kingston Rovers                             (6)       12
      Tries: Minns (2), Quinlan (55)
      Goals: Shaw (3,55)
 Referee: James Child
 Ground: AJ Bell Stadium
 .........................................................................
 Warrington                                       (8)       16
      Tries: Lineham (7), Atkins (54)
      Goals: Goodwin (2,8,48,55)
 Wigan                                            (0)       10
      Tries: Marshall (61), Clubb (79)
      Goals: Tomkins (79)
 Referee: Ben Thaler
 Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium
 .........................................................................

 Saturday, February 24 fixtures
 (GMT)
 Castleford  v  Hull       (15:15)
 Catalans    v  Wakefield  (17:15)
 Sunday, February 25 fixtures (GMT)
 Widnes      v  Leeds      (15:00)
