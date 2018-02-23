UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Feb 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Huddersfield (8) 12 Tries: Brough (19), Roberts (55) Goals: Brough (20,37) St Helens (14) 26 Tries: Wilkin (7), Roby (38), Taia (49), Percival (52) Goals: Richardson (8,27,39,50,53) Referee: Liam Moore Ground: The John Smiths Stadium ......................................................................... Salford (18) 36 Tries: O'Brien (7), Sau (17), Bibby (30), Lui (40), Evalds (65,70) Goals: O'Brien (8,18,25,41,53,66) Hull Kingston Rovers (6) 12 Tries: Minns (2), Quinlan (55) Goals: Shaw (3,55) Referee: James Child Ground: AJ Bell Stadium ......................................................................... Warrington (8) 16 Tries: Lineham (7), Atkins (54) Goals: Goodwin (2,8,48,55) Wigan (0) 10 Tries: Marshall (61), Clubb (79) Goals: Tomkins (79) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium ......................................................................... Saturday, February 24 fixtures (GMT) Castleford v Hull (15:15) Catalans v Wakefield (17:15) Sunday, February 25 fixtures (GMT) Widnes v Leeds (15:00)