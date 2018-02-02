FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 4-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday

 Hull Kingston Rovers                             (0)        6
      Tries: Clarkson (56)
      Goals: Shaw (57)
      Yellow cards: Marsh (11)
 Wakefield                                       (18)       28
      Tries: Johnstone (11,38,67), Tupou (15), Finn (22), Hampshire (72)
      Goals: Finn (23,73)
 Referee: Chris Kendall
 Ground: KCOM Craven Park
 .........................................................................
 Salford                                          (6)       12
      Tries: Welham (2), Evalds (74)
      Goals: O'Brien (4,75)
      Yellow cards: Griffin (34)
 Wigan                                           (10)       40
      Tries: Davies (11), Gildart (16,63), Escare (42), Marshall (56,61),
      Clubb (67)
      Goals: Tomkins (17,44,57,62,64,68)
 Referee: Robert Hicks
 Ground: AJ Bell Stadium
 .........................................................................
 St Helens                                       (22)       46
      Tries: Barba (3,65), Taia (6,76), Lomax (23), Percival (26,55,79)
      Goals: Richardson (4,24,27,56,67,77,80)
      Yellow cards: Amor (58)
 Castleford                                       (0)        6
      Tries: McShane (59)
      Goals: Gale (60)
 Referee: James Child
 Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium
 .........................................................................
