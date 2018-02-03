UPDATE 7-Super League summaries

Feb 3 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Goals: Sneyd (2) Goals: Sneyd (9) Tries: Hinchcliffe (13) Goals: Brough (14) Tries: Ta'ai (17) Goals: Brough (18) Tries: Kelly (36) Goals: Sneyd (37) Tries: Talanoa (44) Goals: Sneyd (45) Tries: Talanoa (49) Goals: Sneyd (50) Tries: Connor (56) Goals: Sneyd (57) Tries: Talanoa (60) Goals: Sneyd (61) Tries: Shaul (62) Ground: KCOM Stadium Hull (10) 38 Huddersfield (12) 12 Referee: Scott Mikalauskas ......................................................................... Warrington (6) 12 Tries: Goodwin (29), Lineham (78) Goals: Goodwin (31,78) Leeds (12) 16 Tries: Jones-Buchanan (14), Hall (18,54) Goals: Watkins (15,25) Referee: Phil Bentham Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium .........................................................................