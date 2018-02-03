FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Rugby News
February 1, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 7-Super League summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday

      Goals: Sneyd (2)
      Goals: Sneyd (9)
      Tries: Hinchcliffe (13)
      Goals: Brough (14)
      Tries: Ta'ai (17)
      Goals: Brough (18)
      Tries: Kelly (36)
      Goals: Sneyd (37)
      Tries: Talanoa (44)
      Goals: Sneyd (45)
      Tries: Talanoa (49)
      Goals: Sneyd (50)
      Tries: Connor (56)
      Goals: Sneyd (57)
      Tries: Talanoa (60)
      Goals: Sneyd (61)
      Tries: Shaul (62)
 Ground: KCOM Stadium
 Hull                                            (10)       38
 Huddersfield                                    (12)       12
 Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
 .........................................................................
 Warrington                                       (6)       12
      Tries: Goodwin (29), Lineham (78)
      Goals: Goodwin (31,78)
 Leeds                                           (12)       16
      Tries: Jones-Buchanan (14), Hall (18,54)
      Goals: Watkins (15,25)
 Referee: Phil Bentham
 Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium
 .........................................................................
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.