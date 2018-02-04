UPDATE 6-Super League summaries

Feb 4 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Friday Hull Kingston Rovers (0) 6 Tries: Clarkson (56) Goals: Shaw (57) Yellow cards: Marsh (11) Wakefield (18) 28 Tries: Johnstone (11,38,67), Tupou (15), Finn (22), Hampshire (72) Goals: Finn (23,73) Referee: Chris Kendall Ground: KCOM Craven Park ......................................................................... Salford (6) 12 Tries: Welham (2), Evalds (74) Goals: O'Brien (4,75) Yellow cards: Griffin (34) Wigan (10) 40 Tries: Davies (11), Gildart (16,63), Escare (42), Marshall (56,61), Clubb (67) Goals: Tomkins (17,44,57,62,64,68) Referee: Robert Hicks Ground: AJ Bell Stadium ......................................................................... St Helens (22) 46 Tries: Barba (3,65), Taia (6,76), Lomax (23), Percival (26,55,79) Goals: Richardson (4,24,27,56,67,77,80) Yellow cards: Amor (58) Castleford (0) 6 Tries: McShane (59) Goals: Gale (60) Referee: James Child Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium .........................................................................