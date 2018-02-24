FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

6 Nations Scotland v England Line ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between Scotland and England on Saturday

Scotland:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Simon Berghan, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Nick Grigg, 23-Blair Kinghorn

England:
15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Danny Care, 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Maro Itoje, 6-Courtney Lawes, 7-Chris Robshaw, 8-Nathan Hughes
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-George Kruis, 20-Sam Underhill, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell

Referee: Nigel Owens
