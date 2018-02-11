FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Rugby News
February 11, 2018 / 11:21 AM / a day ago

6 Nations Scotland v France Line ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between Scotland and France on Sunday

Scotland:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Simon Berghan, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson
Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Blair Kinghorn

France:
15-Geoffrey Palis, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Rémi Lamerat, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Lionel Beauxis, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Arthur Iturria, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Yacouba Camara, 8-Marco Tauleigne
Replacements: 16-Adrien Pelissie, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Cedate Gomes Sa, 19-Paul Gabrillagues, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Belleau, 23-Benjamin Fall

Referee: John Lacey
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.