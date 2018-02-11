6 Nations Scotland v France Line ups

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between Scotland and France on Sunday Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Simon Berghan, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Chris Harris, 23-Blair Kinghorn France: 15-Geoffrey Palis, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Rémi Lamerat, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Lionel Beauxis, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Arthur Iturria, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Yacouba Camara, 8-Marco Tauleigne Replacements: 16-Adrien Pelissie, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Cedate Gomes Sa, 19-Paul Gabrillagues, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Belleau, 23-Benjamin Fall Referee: John Lacey